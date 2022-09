FREE PODCAST 9/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Rick Monsey talks UFC Fight Night Sandhagen vs. Song, retirement of Jose Aldo, Canelo vs. GGG 3, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Rick Monsey hosts solo and reviews UFC Fight Night Sandhagen vs. Song. In addition, there is a quick discussion about the MMA retirement of Jose Aldo and the need for the retirement of “BigFoot” Silva after an 11-fight skid. Rick also breaks down Canelo vs. GGG 3.

