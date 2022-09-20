FREE PODCAST 9/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Peteani: WarGames at Survivor Series, Bayley’s flat promos, more bad finishes, live callers, mailbag, on-site report (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Frank Petani. They begin with a discussion on whether Bayley has been flat since her return and whether Alexa Bliss also seems to be performing below her normal level. They also talk about the frustrating distraction finishes plaguing Paul Levesque’s early booking of big TV matches, Austin Theory, the Miz-Dexter Lumis storyline, the new Survivor Series format built around WarGames, and more. They talk mid-show with an on-site correspondent fresh out of the arena in San Jose with in-person crowd observations, off-air happenings, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO