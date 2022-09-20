News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/19 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Bayley vs. Bliss, Lashley vs. Seth, Owens vs. Theory, Profits vs. Brutes, Miz TV with Dexter, Extreme Rules line-up additions (29 min.)

September 20, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory, The Street Profits vs. The Brawling Brutes, Miz TV with Dexter, Extreme Rules line-up additions including a Fight Pit match, and more.

