SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Fight Pit is back.

WWE announced this week on Monday Night Raw that at Extreme Rules Matt Riddle would be going one-on-one with Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit. The Fight Pit was a cage-like match stipulation that was used in NXT.

The Fight Pit was used twice in NXT. Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Matt Riddle vs. Thatcher were both contested inside the structure.

Riddle and Rollins have been feuding with one another since before Summerslam. They clashed at the Clash at the Castle PLE in the UK with Rollins earning the victory.

WWE Extreme Rules airs live on Peacock on October 8. The other officially announced match is Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an Extreme Rules Match.

CATCH-UP: 9/19 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Owens vs. Theory, Lashley vs. Rollins, Dexter Lumis on Miz TV