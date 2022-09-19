FREE PODCAST 9/19 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ECW “Barbed Wire City” documentary producer John Philapavage: ECW history, controversies, movie making (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-7-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell interview John Philapavage, a documentary maker raising funds to finish his ECW documentary featuring an unprecedented number of interviews with ECW wrestlers, promoters, behind-the-scenes workers, and reporters shortly after ECW folded over ten years ago and in recent months catching up with where key people are today. He talks about the journey he’s been on for the past dozen years and where he wants to go with the project including hopes it’ll be the type of documentary to get widespread attention outside of the wrestling fan audience.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO