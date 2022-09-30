Randy Orton imminent return to WWE unlikely

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Randy Orton won’t be returning to WWE anytime soon.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Orton continues to recover from a serious back injury, but that the back injury reportedly is considered severe. The report indicates that WWE officials are concerned as to the severity and what the future holds because of it.

Orton last wrestled on May 20 and has been away from the WWE since. He is a multiple time world champion and tag team champion, most recently alongside Riddle as part of the RK-Bro team.

Orton was written off of television by a beat down angle by The Bloodline. Soon after, Riddle feuded with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, but came up short in his championship match against Reigns.

There is no timetable in place for an Orton return to WWE.

