Sara Lee, 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner, dies at the age of 30

Sara Lee, the women’s WWE Tough Enough winner in 2015, has died at the age of 30. Lee’s mother announced the news on Facebook. Lee was married to former NXT star, Wesley Blake. The couple had two children together.

Lee won Tough Enough in 2015 and then trained at the WWE Performance Center with NXT. She made a few appearances on NXT live events, but was never featured on NXT television. She was released from her WWE contract in 2016.

The cause of Lee’s death has not been revealed at this time.