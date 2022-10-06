SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, and PWTorch Contributor, Tyler Sage bring. you the weekly flagship YouTube show on the news of the week including AEW anniversary discussion and a preview of WWE Extreme Rules.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: AEW Dynamite tops 1 million average viewers for sixth time in seven weeks for 3rd Anniversary Show, but below year-ago numbers – detailed stats and three-year perspective