VIP AUDIO 10/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): WWE announcing changes, Andrade-Guevara backstage fight, Extreme Rules preview, Bound for Glory preview, reviews of Raw, SD, Rampage, Dynamite (90 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- WWE announcing changes
- Review of last week’s AEW Dynamite
- Thoughts on Andrade-Sammy Guevara drama and backstage fight
- Preview of Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV
- Review of last week’s AEW Rampage
- Review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- Preview of Extreme Rules
- Latest from New Japan
- Preview of UFC and Bellator
NOTE: Part two of this week’s Fix with more current events plus Mailbag will be posted later this week, but likely not right away.
