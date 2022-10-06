VIP AUDIO 10/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): WWE announcing changes, Andrade-Guevara backstage fight, Extreme Rules preview, Bound for Glory preview, reviews of Raw, SD, Rampage, Dynamite (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

WWE announcing changes

Review of last week’s AEW Dynamite

Thoughts on Andrade-Sammy Guevara drama and backstage fight

Preview of Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV

Review of last week’s AEW Rampage

Review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

Preview of Extreme Rules

Latest from New Japan

Preview of UFC and Bellator

