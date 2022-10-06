News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): WWE announcing changes, Andrade-Guevara backstage fight, Extreme Rules preview, Bound for Glory preview, reviews of Raw, SD, Rampage, Dynamite (90 min.)

October 6, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • WWE announcing changes
  • Review of last week’s AEW Dynamite
  • Thoughts on Andrade-Sammy Guevara drama and backstage fight
  • Preview of Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV
  • Review of last week’s AEW Rampage
  • Review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • Preview of Extreme Rules
  • Latest from New Japan
  • Preview of UFC and Bellator

NOTE: Part two of this week’s Fix with more current events plus Mailbag will be posted later this week, but likely not right away.

