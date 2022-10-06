FREE PODCAST 10/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Glory Pro Wrestling’s Live at the Pageant II Ludicrous Speed featuring Alexander vs. Alfonso, Delirious & Matt Sudal vs. Dan the Dad & Warhorse, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland head to St. Louis, MO, where under the mighty arch (not literally) they check out Glory Pro Wrestling’s Live at the Pageant II: Ludicrous Speed, a very good show with a fairly epic main event as Camaro Jackson challenges Mike Outlaw for the Crown of Glory title. Plus, Delirious and Matt Sydal face Dan the Dad and Warhorse in a match based on time travel, Sonny Kiss faces off with Allie Katch, Josh Alexander collides with Kenny Alfonso, and more. For VIP, Justin and Chris check out show favorites facing off when Willow Nightingale and Gia Scott face The Mane Event and Kenny King meets Silas Young.

