Major update on Gable Steveson WWE status

Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson, has reportedly returned to training with WWE.

ESPN is reporting that Steveson was away from the ring and training to undergo a medical procedure on his heart. The procedure took place last month. The report indicates that Steveson has Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome and though its rarely fatal in adults and rare in general, it can cause heart problems.

The WPW issues was found prior to the 2021 Olympics and Steveson opted to wait on any procedures until after the event and after consulting with WWE doctors.

Steveson appeared at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, but has yet to make any appearance that has involved any true ring action.

