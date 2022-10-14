10/14 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Bray Wyatt’s return, L.A. Knight vs. Mansoor, Kingston vs. Zayn, Fatal 4-Way for IC title shot

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

OCTOBER 14, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, LA AT SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the scene of a car accident. There were a couple of crashed cars and one was on fire. Michael Cole said it happened right as they came on the air and was breaking news. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were on the scene and they emerged from the wreck, injured. Drew McIntyre arrived and attacked Kross. He threw Kross into the side of the truck. McIntyre attempted to slam the door on Kross but officials pulled him away. Scarlett checked on Kross.

-The Smackdown intro video played. They then cut to the arena and pyro went off. Cole welcomed the audience to the show. They then cut to ringside and showed Wade Barrett alongside Cole. Cole and Barrett recapped the attack by McIntyre on Kross. They then threw to a recap of the match between the two at Extreme Rules. Cole and Barrett narrated the finish.

-They showed a graphic for the number one contender’s Fatal 4-Way later tonight. Cole said that Kross is still scheduled to compete. They then showed a graphic for Bray Wyatt. Barrett hyped his appearance for later in the show.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Wow, nice open to the show to add some intrigue. I’m not super into this feud, but I like this new side of McIntyre. Are we to believe he caused the car wreck? Is this a heelish side? I’m interested to see where this goes and whether or not Kross competes in the match later on.)

-New Day’s music played and Kofi Kingston made his entrance with Xavier Woods by his side. Woods took the mic. He called out “New Orleans”. Kingston said that they are still the longest reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions. Woods said that the record is important to them, as it is their legacy, and it will stand strong forever. They said it’s because “New Day rocks”, and finished their march to the ring. Cole said that the Usos are thirty days away from tying the New Day.

-Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn were in the back. Zayn said he wanted Sikoa to hang back. Jey Uso appeared. Zayn asked where Jimmy Uso was. Jey said that he’s handling family business. Zayn said if he was, Zayn would have heard about it. Zayn said that Jey should accompany him and Sikoa should hang back to prepare for his match later. Zayn said he didn’t want a repeat of Monday on Raw. Zayn’s phone rang. It was Roman Reigns. Zayn answered and spoke with Reigns. Zayn made it clear they were talking about Jey. He then said Reigns wanted to talk to Jey. Zayn gave the phone to Jey. It appeared Reigns scolded Jey. Zayn took the phone back and laughed. Jey asked what Reigns said. Zayn said that it was an inside joke and Jey wouldn’t get it. Zayn said his music was about to hit and he had to go. Zayn laughed again then hung up. Jey followed.

-Sami Zayn made his entrance with Jey Uso in tow.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love everything about this angle. Zayn is gaining more and more favor while Jey loses his. As the original right hand man, Jey is clearly hurt by this. It also appears that he genuinely doesn’t get why anybody, especially his family, would like Zayn. The phone call was a fun touch as was the line about the inside joke. Sikoa in the background no-selling everything is also a subtle touch that may come up down the line.)

(1) KOFI KINGSTON (w/ Xavier Woods) vs. SAMI ZAYN (w/ Jey Uso)

Kingston went behind Zayn and knocked him to the outside. Zayn stayed on the outside. Kingston danced in the ring. [c]

Zayn took down Kingston with an elbow and covered him for a near fall. Cole updated the status of Kross and said he’s being worked on by the medical staff. He said the accident is being investigated. Zayn hit a suplex on Kingston then kicked at Kingston in the corner. Zayn charged and hit a running butt bump into Kingston. He covered Kingston for a near fall. Zayn delivered a series of crossfaces followed by an elbow drop for another near fall. Zayn put Kingston in a headlock. Kingston fought up as the crowd cheered him on. Kingston shot Zayn off the ropes and Zayn took Kingston down with a big clothesline. Zayn got another near fall. Zayn slammed Kingston, then climbed to the top. Zayn jumped but Kingston caught him with a dropkick. Both men were down. The crowd cheered on Kingston. Kingston took Zayn down a couple of times then hit a dropkick. Zayn countered Kingston with a big slam and a roll up for a near fall. Kingston recovered and took Zayn down and got a near fall of his own. Kingston went to the top but Zayn stopped him. Kingston kicked Zayn away. Zayn came back and followed Kingston to the top. Kingston took Zayn down again. Zayn recovered yet again and threw Kingston from the top to the floor. [c]

Zayn punched at Kingston. Kingston countered with an S.O.S. for a close near fall. Woods screamed at ringside that Zayn didn’t kick out. Kingston charged Zayn in the corner. Zayn caught him, but Kingston knocked Zayn down. Kingston climbed to the top rope but Zayn rolled to the outside. The crowd booed. Kingston ran the ropes and dove over the top rope to take Zayn out outside the ring. Woods and Jey argued at ringside. Jey hit a superkick on Woods. Kingston watched the kick and was distracted. Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Kingston recovered and took Zayn down. The crowd cheered Kingston. Jey climbed on the apron and Kingston knocked him off. Zayn went for a rollup for a near fall. Kingston went for Trouble in Paradise, but Zayn moved. Kingston rolled up Zayn. Jey slid onto the apron and kicked the rollup into a reversal for Zayn. Zayn got the win.

WINNER: Sami Zayn (w/ Jey Uso) in 15:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good match with two guys who can really go. On top of that, despite their tenure, this isn’t a match we’ve seen a hundred times before. This felt fresher than it should have. They’re clearly moving toward another Usos-New Day match down the road, and this is a logical way to begin to re-tell that story. Jey did his part and helped Zayn in the end with no teases of being against it. I’m sure the Tribal Chief will be happy about that.)

-Triple H was in the back. Rey Mysterio appeared. He asked for a minute. Mysterio said he’s reached his breaking point with everything happening on Raw. He said he won’t fight his son, even at his worst. Triple H said he can’t imagine how Mysterio feels. Mysterio said he still sees the little boy that sat on his lap and fell asleep on his shoulders. Mysterio said he can’t do this anymore, and he loves WWE, but he quits. Triple H said there must be another way. He asked for five minutes with Mysterio in his office so they can figure something out. Mysterio entered Triple H’s office with him. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Interesting twist there. I like Hunter being on screen as having authority. I just really hope they keep it this way and don’t turn him heel. Or overexpose him. Rey was really good here and believable. This is clearly a tough decision for him. I would say Hunter can move him to Smackdown, but nothing is keeping Dominik from following him over there because the split has been so ignored.)

-Shotzi was in the back talking to Roxanne Perez. Raquel Rodriguez arrived. Shotzi introduced them. Perez said she wants to choose Rodriguez to wrestle on NXT Tuesday. Damage Control appeared and Bayley said Perez should have chosen her. Perez said that Bayley isn’t on a winning streak, so she didn’t pick her. Bayley challenged Perez to a match later in the evening. Shotzi said that herself and Rodriguez will take care of them.

-Braun Strowman made his entrance. Two jobbers were already in the ring.

(2) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. JAKE MAVERICK & BRIAN THOMAS

Strowman attacked both jobbers. He hit one with a big boot. Strowman splashed the other one in the corner then tossed him with a biel toss across the ring. Omos appeared in the crowd. Strowman saw him. Thomas attacked Strowman from behind. Omos stopped in the corner of the aisle and watched. Strowman used the running powerslam on Maverick. He then powerbombed Thomas on top of Maverick. Strowman pinned both of them for the win.

WINNER: Strowman in 1:00

-Strowman went to the middle rope and stared down Omos. M.V.P. took the mic. He said that Strowman is an incredible specimen, but he’s not the monster of all monsters. He said that standing next to Omos, Strowman looks normal. M.V.P. told Strowman not to get too comfortable as some monsters are meant to stay in the shadows.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Yawn. Nothing to see here folks. The spectacle will be fun for all of thirty seconds before we realize they can’t work with each other.)

-They showed a graphic for Fatal 4-Way for an Intercontinental title shot later tonight. Cole hyped the match and said that Kross is still set to compete. [c]

-They showed highlights from Extreme Rules in a video package that highlighted the Brawling Brutes.

-Zayn, Sikoa, and Jey were in the back. Jey told Zayn that he’s welcome. Zayn asked him what for. Zayn said he won by himself and Jey should give him credit. Jey asked Sikoa if he saw it. Sikoa said he missed it because he was watching Zayn. Jey got upset. Sikoa said he can learn alot from Zayn. Zayn said that Sikoa can. Sikoa said he’s going to win the match later and have some gold of his own.

-Maximum Male Models’ music played and Maxxine Dupri made her entrance. She introduced Mace who came out, followed by Mansoor. The three posed. Cole said that Max Dupri officially filed for divorce from the Maximum Male Models last week. They then showed a recap of the segment from last week.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance and got a solid pop. Barrett said that it’s out with the old and in with the gold. He called Knight a megastar and said Knight is his all time favorite NXT star.

(3) MANSOOR (w/ Maxxine Dupri & Mace) vs. L.A. KNIGHT

Mansoor attacked Knight as he posed. Knight moved. Knight took control and clotheslined Mansoor over the top to the floor. Knight exited and went face to face with Maxxine and Mace. Mansoor attacked Knight and threw him back in the ring. Mansoor slammed Knight and covered him for a near fall. Mansoor kicked at Knight and covered him again for another near fall. Mansoor hit a big DDT for yet another near fall. Mansoor put Knight in a headlock. The crowd cheered Knight on as he fought up. Mansoor stopped him. He went for a suplex but Knight landed on his feet. Knight sent Mansoor into the corner and hit a big neckbreaker. Knight hit a launching shoulder tackle after a kick to the face. Mace jumped on the apron and Knight took him out. Knight hit his finish, Blunt Force Trauma, for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight in 4:00

-Knight took the mic. He said that he didn’t do that for the crowd. He said he doesn’t need them saying his name. Knight said he’s putting all the fans and all the Superstars on notice. He said all of them can get their ticket punched because he’s running the show.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was going to comment that it was odd for Knight to be a face, but the promo after the fact solved that problem. I wonder how much longer the Maximum Male Models will last at this point. Do they get another reboot or are they in the next round of cuts? Knight looked solid, but nothing special. I’m interested to see where they go with him moving forward. I don’t see an obvious opponent for him out of the gate though. I guess Madcap Moss would be an option?)

-They showed a graphic for Bray Wyatt’s return. Cole hyped it for after the break. [c]

-They showed post card shots of New Orleans. Cole said that Wyatt is going to appear for the first time in over two years on Smackdown. He then threw to a video recap of Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules.

-Damage Control’s music played and they made their entrance. They showed a recap of the ladder match between Bayley and Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules while Cole narrated. Cole brought up Bayley’s loss to Candice LeRae on Raw. Cole said that Bayley is on a bit of a losing streak.

-Shotzi’s music played and appeared on her tank with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

(4) DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, & Dakota Kai) vs. SHOTZI & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ & ROXANNE PEREZ

Perez started against Kai. She took Kai down with a pair of arm drags and covered her for a near fall. Sky tagged in. Perez took the offensive but Sky fought back and sent Perez to the heel corner. Perez fought out and dove through the ropes to take out Bayley at ringside. Perez hit a Russian leg sweep for a near fall.

[HOUR TWO]

Kai tagged and attacked Perez but Perez got away and tagged in Shotzi. Shotzi kicked at Kai and went for a DDT but Sky went after Shotzi. Shotzi fought Sky off but was attacked by Kai and went down. Sky sent Shotzi back into the ring and Damage Ctrl attacked her in the corner. Shotzi tried to fight out. Shotzi recovered and hit the DDT through the ropes on the apron to Kai. Shotzi tagged in Rodriguez. Rodriguez hit the ring and took down Bayley then hit a fallaway slam. Rodriguez charged Bayley but Kai got in between and Rodriguez splashed them both in the corner. Rodriguez went for a slam on Bayley but Kai and Sky attacked her. Rodriguez went for a powerbomb on the outside on Kai but Sky took them out with a moonsault off the ropes. Shotzi came off the top and took out all the women again. In the ring, Bayley went for a Bayley to Belly on Perez but Perez fought out and rolled up Bayley for a near fall. Bayley finally hit the Bayley to Belly but Perez kicked out. Perez took control and hit a big Frankensteiner off the top for a near fall. Perez went after Bayley but Bayley slung her into the ropes. Bayley went for the Rose Plant but Perez rolled Bayley up. Bayley countered the roll up and pinned Perez for the win.

WINNER: Damage Ctrl (Bayley, Iyo Sky, & Dakota Kai) in 7:00

-Cole threw to a video recap of Hit Row being attacked by Legado del Fantasma last week on Smackdown.

-Hit Row’s music played and they made their entrance. Cole brought up the history between Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma. Barrett said the rivalry was enhanced by last week’s assault. The screen stuttered for a second. Cole said that Wyatt is scheduled to appear and the games may have already begun. He then said that Legado del Fantasma will be make their Smackdown in-ring debut after the break. [c]

-They showed a recap of the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules.

-A video package started. There was a fire, and a sword. A woman appeared dressed in viking gear. She said that Valhalla awaits.

-Legado del Fantasma made their entrance.

(5) HIT ROW (Ashante the Adonis & Top Dolla w/ B-Fabb) vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro w/ Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega)

Hit Row attacked Legado del Fantasma on the ramp. Adonis and Top Dolla double teamed Del Toro. Top Dolla posed over Del Toro and danced before he hit a big elbow. Escobar pulled Adonis off the apron and tossed him into the steps. Vega took out B-Fabb on the outside. Wilde tagged in. Fantasma hit a double superkick on Top Dolla. They hit a double team and Del Toro pinned Top Dolla for the win.

WINNER: Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro w/ Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega) in 3:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really like what they’re doing with Fantasma in the early going here. I’m a little surprised they disposed of Hit Row so quickly, but I expect to see more of this down the road. As yet another heel faction on the show, I don’t know who else they would feud with, but it’s a good start. I really hope they keep a gang like mentality. The added wrinkle of Zelina Vega adds another layer that could be really interesting as they move forward.)

-Kayla Braxton was in the back. She welcomed Sonya Deville. Deville said that Fantasma saw an opportunity and seized it, but Liv Morgan did not. She said Morgan had a chance to prove she deserved the title, but she got destroyed. She said that Morgan doesn’t have it. Morgan appeared and attacked Deville. Morgan slammed Deville on a road case in the back. Deville tried to crawl away but Morgan kicked at her. Morgan then slammed Deville’s head into a table. Morgan kicked Deville then put her on the table. Morgan climbed to the top of a set of scaffolding and jumped off with a senton that put her and Deville through the table.

-Ricochet’s music played and he made his entrance. Cole hyped the Fatal 4-Way for after the break. [c]

-They showed a recap of the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules.

-Sheamus’ music played and he made his entrance. Cole said that Sheamus was robbed of his title opportunity last week.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance. He didn’t have any of the Bloodline with him.

-The ring announcer said that Kross will be unable to compete, but there will be a replacement. Rey Mysterio’s music played and he made his entrance. Cole recapped the conversation between Mysterio and Triple H earlier in the evening.

(6) RICOCHET vs. SHEAMUS vs. SOLO SIKOA vs. REY MYSTERIO – Number One Contender’s Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Sikoa took Ricochet down and rolled to the outside. Ricochet kicked Sikoa down then jumped over the top rope and splashed Sikoa on the floor. Sheamus and Mysterio paired off. Cole said they’ve never wrestled each other before. (How is that possible?) Mysterio sent Sheamus to the outside. Mysterio ran the ropes and jumped over the top and took out all the men on the floor. [c]

Ricochet kicked at Sheamus. he went for a dropkick but Sheamus caught him. Mysterio attacked Sheamus, but Sheamus took him down. Cole said that Mysterio is now officially a part of Smackdown. Sheamus hit a backbreaker on Ricochet. Sheamus set up for a Brogue but Sikoa took out Ricochet. Sheamus and Sikoa went face to face. Fans chanted for Sikoa. The two exchanged punches. Sheamus came off the ropes and knocked Sikoa to the outside. Sheamus followed. Sikoa hit a Samoan Drop on Sheamus. Ricochet dove and took out Ricochet. Mysterio then dove through the ropes on Sheamus. Ricochet and Mysterio were in the ring. They exchanged some counters. Ricochet got a rollup for a near fall. Ricochet hit a northern lights suplex rolled into a vertical for a near fall. Cool spot. Ricochet climbed to the top and came off, but Mysterio moved. Ricochet rolled through. Sikoa took him down. Sikoa took out Sheamus, who entered the ring. Sikoa posed. [c]

Sikoa beat down Sheamus. He posed again. Sikoa went after Mysterio and headbutted him down. Sikoa went back to Sheamus, but Sheamus fought him off. The pair exchanged chops and punches. Sikoa landed a knee to the gut of Sheamus then sent him to the corner. Sikoa charged but Sheamus hit a big kick that took Sikoa down. Sheamus pulled himsef to the top but Ricochet appeared. Ricochet went for a superplex but Sheamus fought him off. Mysterio climbed to the top to help Ricochet. Ricochet and Mysterio set up a superplex and Sikoa appeared and slammed Mysterio and Ricochet. Sikoa covered Mysterio but Sheamus broke up the pin. Ricochet and Mysterio rolled to the outside. Sheamus stalked Sikoa and hit him with the Ten Beats. Sheamus posed then went back to Sikoa. He lifted Sikoa to his shoulders but Sikoa countered. Sheamus countered with a kick and an Irish Curse. Sheamus locked on the Cloverleaf. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn appeared and Sheamus fought them off. The Bloodline took control and Zayn beat down Sheamus on the outside. Jey pulled Zayn off and attacked Sheamus himself. Sikoa joined. Butch and Ridge Holland appeared to fight off the Bloodline. Back in the ring, Ricochet blocked a 619 from Mysterio. Mysterio countered and took Ricochet down. He hit a 619 followed by a frog splash for the win.

WINNER: Rey Mysterio in 16:00 to earn an Intercontinental Championship Match

-Mysterio celebrated. He said that this is his new home. He said he was getting ready to quit, but now he has a shot at the IC title.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That’s a great message for everyone at home. If you threaten to quit your job, your boss will reward you with something. Besides that, match was excellent. Sikoa and Sheamus were the highlights for sure, but everyone had their moments and looked good. I know it’s probably nothing, but I liked the brawl with the Brutes and the Bloodline. I know we saw the Usos against the Brutes, but I would be very interested in a Sikoa-Sheamus program. With that said, Sheamus and Zayn would also be good and feel fresh as they were both heels for a while. They have a bunch of new options for Sheamus now that he’s a face. Mysterio is a logical

-They showed a graphic for Wyatt. Cole said that he will return after the break. [c]

-Cole hyped Morgan and Deville for next week’s Smackdown.

-The lights went out in the arena and everyone held up their phones. Creepy music played and a chair appeared on the stage. They then showed a door with light coming from behind it. The music sped up and the door broke open. The light shined through. The music quickened even more. A lantern emerged from the door and it was held by Bray Wyatt. Wyatt walked towards the ring and stared at the lantern. Wyatt entered the ring and blew the lantern out. The crowd cheered. The crowd chanted “welcome back”.

-Wyatt took the mic and said that he’s incredibly grateful and nervous to be here. He said he never thought this would happen. He said this is him and he’s never been able to be himself before. He said this is genuine him for the first time. He said over the last year of his life, he’s lost a lot of things. His career, his self confidence, and two people who were very close to him. He said that he thought everything he did in WWE was meaningless and nothing he ever did mattered to anyone. He said he was wrong. Wyatt then said once he was done feeling sorry for himself he would go out and people would ask him when he was coming back. He said people would thank him. Wyatt said he encountered people who felt the same as him and said they told him that he saved their life. The crowd chanted “thank you, Bray”. Wyatt said he didn’t think about things like that. He said that he can look at everyone and say they were there when he was weak and that everyone saved his life. He said when he left things behind, the crowd chased him and found him.

-A scary mask appeared on the screen and spoke to Wyatt and the audience. It said you have no idea who you’re dealing with.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good segment with a rather odd ending. I liked the content of Wyatt’s promo and it felt genuine. As it went on, I felt like he started to speak as if he was the cult leader and I wondered if a lot of this was a ruse. After the video at the end, I don’t think that’s the case. However, after the speech by the mask, I don’t know what to think. Is this a re-imagining of the Fiend? Is it yet another split personality? Is this another part of Bray that takes over? I liked the nod to fans following Bray’s clues, and that was what prompted the video. Is that a possible tell for the future? Is that mask the actual “White Rabbit”, or was that simply a journey to Wyatt’s return, and nothing to do with the actual character? We have many more questions than answers at this point, and overall, that’s ok. I’m ready to see where this goes.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: They packed a ton into this episode tonight. There was not a lot of time to catch up. In a way, that’s good, because all of it felt like it meant something. In another way, I wish that certain things had more time to breathe. This was a good episode from top to bottom and featured good wrestling with the Zayn-Kingston match and also in the Fatal 4-Way. They showed off a pair of new characters and highlighted some possible changes for others. There’s a lot to be excited for as Smackdown moves forward.