10/19 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Moxley defending against Hangman, Storm vs. Shida, Dalton vs. Jericho, Renee interviews Danielson and Yuta

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 19, 2022

CINCINNATI, OHIO

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as pyro blasted in the arena.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY & THE BEST FRIENDS (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) vs. DEATH TRIANGE (Pac & Penta & Rey Fenix w/Alex Abrahantes) – AEW World Trios Championship

Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends came out first. Cassidy had the TNT Title belt in a nap sack over his shoulder. (After Dynamite last week, Cassidy said he didn’t like carrying things, so the Best Friends gave him a nap sack.) Schiavone said that was “the most unique” championship ring entrance he has seen. Excalibur plugged the Renee Pacquette interview with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta, Schiavone’s interview with William Regal, Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH Title, and Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Title. Excalibur called it “Title Tuesday.”

A few minutes in, Death Triangle surrounded Cassidy and took turns kicking him, then all three kicked him at once. They cut to a split-screen break at 4:00. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Beretta rallied against Death Triangle. On-screen graphics reminded viewers of key matches later. Pac eventually went to ringside to grab the ring bell hammer. Fans booed. Fenix spun him around and disagreed with his decision. He said he didn’t need it and yanked it away. Cassidy rolled up Pac for a near fall. Pac ducked an Orange Punch, but Cassidy came with another attempt that connected. Both tagged out to Penta and Beretta, respectively.

Beretta blocked a Destroyer and then he and Chuck hit a double-team Strong Zero on Penta for a near fall, broken up by Fenix. Fenix delivered a double-cutter on Beretta and Taylor. Fenix hit a spinning heel kick followed by a package piledriver on Beretta for the win.

WINNERS: Death Triangle in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good opener. Interesting to see Fenix taking issue with Pac’s attempt to cheat. Taylor and Beretta put in a good effort here without some of the drawbacks sometimes in their matches when things can look too cutesy or occasionally slo-mo.)

-A video package aired hyping the AEW World Title match, including comments from both Mox and Hangman. Mox was shown driving through Cincinnati and talking about being back home. Hangman said this is his night.

(Keller’s Analysis: As is well-established, I’m a big fan of making World Title matches feel a level or two bigger than standard TV main events, and the frequent mentions and this video package are accomplishing that so far.) [c]

-Schiavone interviewed Britt Baker with Jamie Hayter and Rebel backstage about the Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida match for the AEW Women’s Title. Baker said they’re mildly interested, but extreme disgusted that neither she nor Hayter are the champions. Hayter said one of them will be champion by the end of the year. “Toni time is over,” Hayter said.

-Excalibur said the Storm vs. Shida match has been ten years in the making. They showed some photos of them years ago together and on the indy scene.

(2) TONI STORM vs. HIKARU SHIDA – AEW Interim Women’s Title match

Excalibur said the first time Storm and Shida crossed paths was in June of 2013, a tag team match in Japan. Excalibur talked about two titles Shida holds in Japan. Storm knocked Shida off the ring apron with a hip attack at 2:00. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Storm took over and dominated during the break. Shida made a comeback and scored a two count after a top rope dropkick. Shida landed a meteora a minute later followed by a gut-wrench sitout faceplant for a two count. She quickly followed up with a Falcon Arrow set-up, but Storm escaped and landed a released German suplex. She followed with a hip attack. Shida came right back with a powerslam on Storm and made the cover as if she expected to win. Shida reversed a Storm roll-up for a near fal. Storm followed with a suplex into a bridge for a near fall. Storm hit a tornado DDT seconds later followed by a Storm Zero for the win.

WINNER: Storm in 8:00 to retain the AEW Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Non-stop hard-hitting action.)

-Afterward, Hayter and Rebel attacked Storm. Baker’s entrance theme then played. She walked out wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers’ jersey. Then Saraya charged out to her music. She tackled Baker. They brawled at ringside. Meanwhile, Rebel hit Storm with a crutch as Hayter held her. Next, Riho’s music play´d and she jogged to the ring and ducked a Rebel crutch swing and then knocked her down with a dropkick. She ducked a charging Hayter, who tumbled over the top rope. Fans chanted “Riho!” Riho leaped off the top rope onto Hayter at ringside. Storm’s music then played to continue her celebration, which was interrupted a couple minutes earlier. Storm and Riho left arm-in-arm.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot of top AEW women in one segment, all taking sides. The women’s division felt more full and substantial here than it has in a while.)

-A video package aired on the Wardlow & Joe feud with The Kingdom. Wardlow said he has zero tolerance for disrespect. He vowed to physically hurt The Kingdom. Samoa Joe said they’re two men who were given six million ways to die “and you still chose the wrong ones.”

-Renee interviewed FTR backstage. They had their ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag belts over their shoulders. She said they are currently the no. 1 contenders to the AEW Tag Team Titles. She asked when they plan to expand their collections. Dax Harwood said she’s been there for the beginning of their journey. He said they want to be known as the greatest of all-time. He listed some top contending teams for their current belts. He said they want the fourth belts – the AEW tag titles. Cash Wheeler said he can’t live with himself until they get those belts. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee interrupted. Lee was eating an apple and Swerve was snacking on nuts. Swerve said he and Lee are the no. 1 contenders because FTR have made other companies their priority over AEW. Lee apologized to FTR for the interruption. Swerve told him not to apologize to them. Lee said he agrees FTR deserve a title shot. Dax suggested they wrestle next week for true no. 1 contendership. Lee said, “Indubidibly.” Swerve said, “Wha? What?”

(Keller’s Analysis: This feels like real progress with the AEW Tag Title situation with what seems like the two most deserving challengers.) [c]

-Alex Marvez interviewed Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal standing opposite Darby Allin in the parking garage entrance ramp. Lethal asked for a rematch. Darby said he beat him once and he’ll beat him again. Sonjay interrupted Darby and said they know his weakness. He said Darby looks like a trash bin. Darby told Marvez to leave. Darby shoved Lethal and Dutt. Lethal and Dutt attacked Darby and threw him into the garage door. They closed the door on Darby’s abdomen. He cried out in pain. Lethal then put Darby in a figure-four leglock as he was trapped under the door. Officials ran in and tried to pry Lethal off of Darby.

-Excalibur and Taz reacted briefly, then threw to Schiavone in the ring.

-Schiavone stood mid-ring with Regal and asked about the AEW Title match later. Before Regal could answer, MJF’s music interrupted. MJF walked out with a mic in his hand. Regal put on his brass knuckles. MJF told him he can put those away because he’s there to tell a story. He said he owes it to him to listen, whether he realizes it or not.