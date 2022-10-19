Ronda Rousey says Logan Paul should beat Roman Reigns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey, has chimed in on the Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match at Crown Jewel and says Logan Paul should be victorious.

On the Tuesday’s Are For Gods Of War show, Rousey discussed the influence that Paul has, what he needs to do to be successful in WWE, and how WWE should book the finish at Crown Jewel.

“Honestly, you know what? I would have Logan Paul, if I was booking it, I would have him beating Roman Reigns,” she said of their title match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. “I would, because for whatever plethora of reasons, he is one biggest draws right now. You want to be able to put him over and you want to be able to legitimize him.

“Roman Reigns doesn’t really have anybody to feud with right now. So that would give Roman Reigns something to do, and it actually elevates Roman Reigns to be in a back and forth with Logan Paul.”

In regards to Logan Paul’s future in WWE, she says that he must have fun working with the company.

“What they need to do with Logan Paul is make sure he loves this and has an absolutely amazing time and wants to make this his home,” Rousey said. “Showing up and getting his ass kicked by Bray Wyatt might be what a lot of people want to see, but I don’t think it makes sense.” (h/t Wrestling Inc)

The WWE Crown Jewel PLE airs live on Peacock from Saudi Arabia on November 5. Other announced matches for the show include The Judgement Day vs. The O.C.

