AEW reportedly releases Ace Steel

AEW has reportedly released Ace Steel. Steel served as a backstage agent for the company and most recently involved in a physical altercation with, CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega after Punk’s controversial appearance at a post-All Out PPV media scrum appearance.

Punk and Steel reportedly got into a brawl with The Elite after Punk went off on those EVP’s for being childish. The Bucks and Omega have been suspended since the altercation. Punk won the world title at All Out, but was stripped of the championship due to tearing his tricep during that championship match. The company has not released any specific information regarding what the status of Punk is with AEW at this time.

