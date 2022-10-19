SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW Full Gear main event will feature Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against MJF.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Moxley defeated Adam page to retain his world title after Page suffered a concussion during the match. After, MJF ran out to the ring and acted like he was going to cash-in his Casino Ladder Match chip and have an impromptu match with Moxley. Instead, MJF pulled it back and said he was calling his shot for Full Gear and that he wanted to win the title “clean” and earn it.

Earlier in the night, MJF and William Regal squared off with an in-ring promo in which Regal accused MJF of taking the easy way out in order to get to the top of AEW. MJF berated Regal for not giving him an opportunity in WWE when he was younger.

AEW Full Gear airs live on PPV on Saturday November 19. Other matches for the event have not been announced at this time.

CATCH-UP: AEW DYNAMITE & NXT PREVIEW 10/18: Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page, NXT pick your poison women’s matches, more