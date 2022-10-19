SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has issued an official statement regarding the injury that Adam Page suffered during the main event match on AEW Dynamite.

“Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged, but will remain in AEW’s concussion protocol. AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere.”

Page was injured on a lariat from Jon Moxley during their main event World Championship match. Page did not finish the match.

