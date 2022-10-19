News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/18 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Hangman legit injured during title match against Mox, MJF-Regal in major segment, Jericho vs. Castle, Storm vs. Shida (42 min.)

October 19, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Hangman Page getting legit injured during title match against Jon Moxley, MJF and William Regal in major segment, Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle, Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida, Bryan Danielson reacts to Daniel Garcia decision which upset Wheeler Yuta, and more.

