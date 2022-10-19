FREE PODCAST 10/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Fann: Hangman injured mid-match, on-site report, major MJF-Regal segment, Jericho vs. Dalton, live callers (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and an on-site correspondent from Cincinatti. They started with analysis of the serious legitimate injury to “Hangman” Adam Page in the midst of his AEW Title match against Jon Moxley including updates during the show on the situation. They also discuss the major lengthy MJF-William Regal promo segment, the tease of an MJF chip cash-in, the Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle ROH Title match, a strong women’s match and post-match angle, Bryan Danielson upsetting Wheeler Yuta as he addresses Daniel Garcia’s decision, and more.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Javier Machado joins the conversation and they discuss some topics not covered prior including concern with the angle with Daniel Garcia siding with Chris Jericho.

