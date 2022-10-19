ROH Final Battle PPV announced for December

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The next ROH PPV event, Final Battle, was officially announced on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the show, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho successfully defended his title against former champion, Dalton Castle. It was Castle’s first appearance on Dynamite. Since winning the ROH Championship, Jericho has declared that his goal is to kill off the legend of Ring of Honor.

Staying true to his word of desecrating everything that @ringofhonor represents, @IAmJericho drives the surgically repaired neck of former #ROH World Champion @itsjerrylynn into the ground! Watch #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Q1U9WTy3i3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

At the conclusion of the match, the commentary team officially announced the PPV news. Final Battle has been a staple Ring of Honor event for nearly 20 years. Matches for this year’s show have not been announced at this time.

Final Battle will air live on PPV on December 10 at a special 3pm start time.

