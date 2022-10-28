Sasha Banks WWE return momentum reportedly slows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sasha Banks reportedly will not be returning to WWE anytime soon.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Banks is currently signed to a WWE contract, but that there were hang-ups in negotiations as to how and what a potential return for Banks would look like. Because of those hang-ups, the report indicates that Banks does not have a date for a return scheduled with WWE.

Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out of a Monday Night Raw episode in May of this year and have not been seen on television since then. The women were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and they vacated those belts prior to them walking out of WWE.

Banks is a former world champion in WWE.

