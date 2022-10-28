Bray Wyatt reportedly set for main event storyline

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bray Wyatt returned to the WWE at Extreme Rules and now reportedly is set for a major main event storyline.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that there is an idea in place for Wyatt to square off against Roman Reigns in the near future. The report indicates that Wyatt’s return has boosted ratings and that the crowd pops are regularly loud. Wyatt reportedly is listed as the top babyface on the Smackdown roster on internal WWE depth charts.

Wyatt was released from the WWE in the summer of 2021. He returned at Extreme Rules, but has not been placed in a true feud as of yet.

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for over two years. Reigns defeated Wyatt at the Payback PPV event in 2020 to win that championship.

