Though it seems CM Punk’s tenure in AEW will be ending, a move to WWE for Punk is not a certainty.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that talks between Punk and WWE have not taken place at this time. The report indicates that the same holds true for Ace Steel. Steel was involved in a brawl with The Elite at All Out that also included Punk.

Punk remains under contract with AEW at this time and is currently nursing a torn tricep injury. He is a former world champion in AEW and the WWE.

