Chris Jericho reportedly confronted CM Punk after All Out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW original and multiple time world champion, Chris Jericho, reportedly confronted CM Punk after Punk’s tirade at the All Out post-PPV media scrum.

Fightful is reporting that Jericho told Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room and a detriment to AEW’s well-being as a company. The report indicates that Punk told Jericho that Punk’s grievances weren’t his business and that he needed to leave.

Punk took liberties of his own and went off on The Elite and Adam Page during his time at the All Out media scrum. Punk had just won the world title, but also tore his tricep in the main event of that show. Punk has not been on AEW television since. The Elite were suspended for their role in a reported brawl between both sides after Punk’s comments were made.

Chris Jericho is currently the ROH World Champion. This week on AEW Dynamite, he issued and open challenge to any former champion in ROH and will defend his world title next week.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S AEW DYNAMITE RECEIPT 10/26: Main event angle clears up doubts around MJF character