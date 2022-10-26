10/25 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Penta, FTR vs. Strickland & Lee, Jericho & Garcia vs. Claudio & Yuta

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 25, 2022

NORFOLK, VA AT CHARTWAY ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show alongside Taz and Tony Schiavone.

(1) CHRIS JERICHO & DANIEL GARCIA vs. WHEELER YUTA & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI

As Jericho made his way to the ring with his cohorts (Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Mendard), Excalibur brought up Jericho piledriving Jerry Lynn, who has a history of neck issues, on the ROH Title belt last week. Schiavone said Jericho has brought dishonor and disgrace to the ROH name. Taz disagreed with the disgrace part. William Regal joined in on commentary. Fans chanted “Yuta!” as he came out with Claudio, which Excalibur noted. Regal said he’d like Schiavone to “melt in me.” As the match began, Excalibur plugged the scheduled matches and MJF’s talking segment.

Schiavone brought up Yuta taking exception to Danielson complimenting Garcia so heavily in his presence. Excalibur said Yuta was just contending that Danielson was blind to Garcia’s loyalties always being with Jericho. Excalibur plugged upcoming dates before they cut to split-screen break. [c/ss]

Eventually Claudio and Jericho battled with Jericho countering Claudio and landing a Code Breaker. Yuta broke up the cover. Yuta landed a running flip dive onto Garcia, Parker, and Menard at ringside. Jericho grabbed the bat, but Claudio knocked out of Jericho’s hands and powerbombed him. He then set up a Claudio Swing. Garcia ran at him, but he put him on his shoulders and then spun Jericho around a few times. Excalibur called it super-human strength. Claudio flip dove onto Hager off the ring apron, clotheslined Menard stomped on Garcia, and hit Parker with an uppercut. Cool sequence that the crowd ate up. Back in the ring, Claudio landed a Naturalizer on Jericho for the three count.

WINNERS: Claudio & Yuta in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hot opening match, with an especially good closing sequence spotlighting Claudio.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed Bryan Danielson backstage. Danielson said he’s frustrated that he lost to Jericho, that Garcia turned on him, and that Yuta “talked back to me.” He said he knows why people dislike Sammy Guevara, and he’s going to take it out on Sammy later. Yuta walked up to Danielson and said he and Claudio just won their match. He said he’s not his son or his kid. “I’m a grown ass man,” he said. Danielson shoved him. Claudio stepped between them and yelled for them to stop. He said today is a great day. He said after Danielson’s match, he wants them to talk out their differences like adults. Danielson sternly wished Yuta a happy birthday and left.

-A video package aired on the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega with images of them in AEW rings and then fading or burning away. It also showed the AEW logo fading or burning away.

(Keller’s Analysis: So their return is indeed imminent. It’s noteworthy that they’re not going to be brought back as if nothing happened; that vignette indicates they might come back with a chip on their shoulder over being ignored the last six weeks. Hard to tell for sure exactly, though, what to read into that.)



-Schiavone interviewed Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho was in a rage and issued an open challenge to any former ROH Champion. Guevara said he’s going to put on a show like no one has ever seen before. He said he’s going to beat Danielson’s ass again.

(Keller’s Analysis: Garcia seemed to be glaring at Garcia and seemed to be feeling a bit out of place, but maybe he was just trying to match Jericho’s frustration. I don’t think they’ve done nearly enough to reconcile the Garcia who earnestly wanted Jericho to fight and win with honor with the guy who turned on Danielson and now stands around with Menard putting his arm around him like they’re al chummy.)

(2) “SWERVE” STRICKLAND & KEITH LEE vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) – No. 1 Contendership match

Swerve & Lee came out first. FTR got a nice ovation and an “FTR” chant. They showed Austin & Colten Gunn in the front row mocking FTR by dressing up like FTR with cardboard belts and a bald cap. Before the bell, The Acclaimed with Billy Gunn came onto the entrance ramp as their music played and sat to watch. Fans popped big for them. Fans sang, “Go scissors me, daddy!” FTR went for a Big Rig against Lee, but Lee didn’t budge. He then leapfrogged then and landed a crossbody on both. That got a crowd pop. Acclaimed applauded on the stage. They shifted to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Lee controlled most of the break. Swerve tagged in and rolled up Dax for a two count. Dax came back with a quick two count after Swerve slipped on the ropes. Swerve tagged in Lee, who put Cash on his shoulders and tossed him to Swerve who powerbombed Cash out of mid-air. Lee scored a believable near fall. Fans chanted “FTR!” Dax slingshot powerbombed Swerve. Lee intervened and headbutted Cash and landed on him for a two count. Everyone was down and slow to get up. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Dax set up a superplex on Lee, but Lee resisted. Cash tagged himself in and then Dax succeeded with the superplex. Cash splashed Lee off the top rope and scored a believable near fall that popped the crowd.

Cash tagged Dax back in. Swerve kicked Dax from behind. Lee put Dax on his shoulders, but Cash intervened. Then FTR hit the Big Rid for a near fall, with Swerve yanking Dax off of Lee to interrupt the count. Swerve gave Dax a low-blow from behind. Lee landed his Big Bang for the win. The Gunns were holding back Cash from making the save. Excalibur said now they know they’ll see the third match between The Acclaimed and Swerve & Lee.

WINNERS: Swerve & Lee in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match.)

-Renee interviewed Sarayah. Britt Baker interrupted. As they began yelling, Renee stepped between them and told them to quiet down. Britt left. For some reason, they just cut away from the interview rather than going forward with it.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s so dumb when an interview is briefly interrupted and instead of finishing it, they just cut away.) [c]

-MJF walked onto the stage to his music. Renee was standing by to interview him. Fans loudly chanted “MJF! MJF!” When Renee tried to ask a question, Max told her not to hurt himself because he’s got it from here. He asked if they had any Devil Worshippers in the house. That got less of a pop. “Now, Ravishing Renee, a beautiful woman the disgusting whores at home would love to lay, what have you got for me?” She asked about facing Moxley, if he retains tonight, at Full Gear. MJF nicely asked for the mic and then imitated Moxley’s walk and promo, but added, “I’m going to gargle your piss” to Moxley’s list of insults. MJF said he loves Virginia “for all your shortcomings.” He said when he thinks of Jonathan, with all due respect, the only word that comes to mind has three letters – M-I-D. Renee said you can’t say “with all due respect” and then say that. He said, “Renee, with all due respect, shut your mouth.” Fans popped and chanted “MJF” again.

He said he went too far last week when he said he’d fight clean. He said he’d fight mostly clean, but not all the way, because he’s still MJF. He then talked about William Regal implying he can’t beat Moxley without his Dynamite Diamond ring. He said that at Full Gear, he promises not to use his Dynamite Diamond Ring. He said he doesn’t need it to be a success. He said all he needs to succeed in his life is a grudge, and he’s got a long list of them. He said he’s taken every grudge and mashed it to a chip and put it on his shoulder. He said in Newark, N.J., outside of his backyard, he’ll be fighting everyone who said he wasn’t good enough. He said he will then take the heavy chip on his shoulder and shove it down their throats as he becomes “your AEW Champion of the World.” He said he is a generational talent.

Stolely Hathaway walked out and he said he gets that he wants Mox at 100 percent, so they won’t lay a hand on him. MJF shoved the mic out of his hand and put his hand on his chest. He said he appears to have gotten too comfortable with him since they’ve known each other a long time. MJF said he needs Moxley at 100 percent so Regal and his fanboys have no excuses. He told Hathaway to not get near him or he’s fired. Hathaway smiled and nodded, then patted MJF on the shoulder. Fans chanted “MJF.”

MJF went back to his “super over catch phrase.” He said he is better than them and they know it. The crowd said it along with him.

(Keller’s Analysis: MJF’s mic work is atop this business as usual, and he seems to just be having a blast out there. I don’t know if skipping a year or two of being a heel is ultimately the ideal path, but it’s obvious he’s inadvertently turned babyface and the crowd is into him in a way that doesn’t happen very often. I’m curious what they have planned for Full Gear. Did this segment drop a hint that Mox is going to retain because Hathaway turns on Mox or screws up somehow and costs MJF the match?)

-A video aired with Wardlow and Samoa Joe. Wardlow vowed to beat Matt Taven on Rampage on Friday in his TNT Title defense.

(3) SAMMY GUEVARA (w/Tay Melo) vs. BRYAN DANIELSON

Regal joined in on commentary again. Back and forth action early.

[HOUR TWO]

Danielson knocked Sammy to the floor, but then ate a knee when he dove at him. Garcia flip dove off the middle rope at Danielson, and Danielson watched and walked into position to get landed on, which looked ridiculous. He went down selling as Guevara and Tay they cut to a split screen break. [c/ss]

Sammy dominated for a few minutes after the break. Danielson made a comeback. Regal talked about how proud he is to call Danielson a friend. Danielson backdropped Garcia to the floor, then dove through the ropes with a flying forearm. Back in the ring, Danielson leaped off the top rope with a dropkick and a kip up. He played to the crowd, which cheered. Guevara came back with a Spanish Fly for a two count. Sammy climbed to the top rope, but Danielson knocked him down. He followed up with a top rope back throw. Guevara landed safely and went on the attack, but Danielson lifted his knees and applied a LeBell Lock. Guevara’s feet reached the ropes to force a break.

Danielson climbed to the top rope, but Sammy leaped up and met him, then took Danielson down hard with Spanish Fly again for a near fall. Sammy bit Danielson’s forehead, which Schiavone called desperation. Danielson avoided a GTH and landed a reverse huracanrana. He pounded the match to rile up the crown, then hit the psycho knee. Danielson followed up with his extended arm stomps to Sammys face and shoulder. He then shifted into a triangle sleeper. He landed some elbows to Sammy’s head. The ref stopped the match, determining Sammy was knocked out.

WINNER: Danielson in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Largely a very good match as you’d expect any week with these two. Danielson’s approach, though, didn’t really match his mood earlier where it seemed like he’d plow through Sammy or at least be more aggressive and vicious along the way.)

-Renee interviewed Rey Fenix and Alex Abrahantes. Alex suggested Fenix should become the next All-Atlantic Title. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus walked in. Christian, arm in a sling, said Luchasaurus deserves a title match first. Orange Cassidy walked in and asked, “Y’all talking about me?” He held up his belt and said next week, they should do it.

(Keller’s Analysis: Oh no, does that mean a three-way match? Say it isn’t so, AEW?) [c]

(4) RIHO vs. JAMIE HAYTER (W/Britt Baker, Rebel)

Baker grabbed Riho’s boot as she ran the ropes. Riho leaped off the top rope onto Hayter at ringside seconds later. They cut to a break a few minutes in. [c]

Hayter dominated after the break and got in some two counts. Riho came back with a Code Red for a near fall. She hit a Dragon Suplex a minute for another near fall. Hayter caught Riho with a knee and then a Rip Cord Lariat for the win. Taz said Riho is triple-tough.

WINNER: Hayter in 10:00.

-Afterward, Toni Storm’s music played. She stared down Hayter from the stage and held up her belt.

-Renee interviewed Eddie Kingston backstage. Renee said last week on Rampage, some of his friends were concerned about his behavior as of late. Kingston said he’s great and wonderful. He said things are great, but in a way that was disconcerting. Renee asked for his thoughts on the main event. Kingston said it’ll be a tough match for Mox, but he’ll win. He said he wanted everyone else to leave him alone.

-Excalibur hyped Rampage: Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo, Claudio & Yuta vs. Parker & Menard, Wardlow vs. Matt Taven. Dynamite next week: The Daddy Ass Birthday Bash, Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. Luchasaurus in a three-way for the All-Atlantic Title, Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal, Renee’s sitdown with Saraya and Baker, plus Jericho against a former ROH World Champion.

-A soundbite aired with Darby who said Sting hasn’t been there in a long time. He said about a month ago, he told Sting he’s not happy with where he’s going and where he is. He said he wanted to crawl into a hole and disappear. Sting told him not to do it because he’s a former TNT Champion. Darby said he wanted to prove himself alone. Darby said his biggest weakness is himself. He said he has no safety net or comfort zone.

-A backstage promo aired with Letha, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnum Singh. Lethal said Darby is in for a rude awakening. He said next week he’s going to get it. [c]

(5) JON MOXLEY vs. PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Excalibur touted having AEW Title matches two weeks in a row on Dynamite. (Speaking of which, shouldn’t AEW update Hangman’s condition for Dynamite viewers who aren’t on social media getting updates that way?) Mox gave Penta two middle ringers a minute in. Penta connected with a superkick and then dove through the ropes onto Moxley. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

They battled at ringside during the break. Then they battled back and forth in the ring with some attempted submission holds. Penta set up a Destroyer on the ringside steps. Mox blocked it and DDT’d him on the steps instead. Penta landed a double stomp off the top rope and then a Fear Factor for a near fall. Mox gave Penta a Paradigm Shift and a Death Rider one after another quickly for the win.

WINNER: Moxley in 11:00 to retain the AEW Title.

-W. Morrisey entered the ring and gave Mox a running boot. The rest of The Firm attacked Mox. The announcers noted that MJF told Stokely to keep his guys away from Mox. Security ran out and the bell rang over and over. They cut backstage to Alex Marvez standing outside the locker room door of the Blackpool Combat Club, and the door handles were chained shut. (It didn’t look like a locker room door, but we’ll give them a pass.) MJF walked onto the stage and looked conflicted about whether to help. He turned and left as Mox continued to take a beating. Fans booed. But then he did run to the ring and he shoved them all out of the way. He fired Hathaway. The Firm then attacked MJF.

(Keller’s Analysis: It seemed a possibility that MJF was secretly working with Hathaway until this beatdown.)

-Ethan Page gave MJF the Egos Edge. Morrisey threw MJF out of the ring. Then he went after MJF at ringside. MJF tried to fight back. Morrisey chokeslammed MJF through a table at ringside. The show ended with Excalibur plugging Rampage and Dynamite.

