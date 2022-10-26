10/26 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Jon Moxley vs. Penta, FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory, Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 26, 2022

NORFOLK, VA AT CHARTWAY ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone, Taz and Excalibur

(1) CHRIS JERICHO & DANIEL GARCIA vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA

Chris Jericho flipped off the crowd and then got in the face of Claudio Castagnoli, who in turn hit European uppercuts until Jericho tagged in Daniel Garcia. Claudio took down Garcia, then tagged in Wheeler Yuta, here BCC teamed up and hit a move on Garcia. Yuta was in control hitting several chops and strikes in the corner, Garcia used a head strike to even the odds. Both men ran ran the ropes, then Yuta hit a move then a back drop on Garcia.

Claudio entered the ring as he and Yuta hit tandem elbow strikes, as other members of JAS ran in to break up the attack. Yuta and Claudio took the fight to the outside and then back in the ring as Claudio was against Garcia. Claudio tried for a swing attempt, Garcia hit up kicks and tagged in Jericho. Chris Jericho attacked and hit a head scissors to get control going into the commercial break. [c]

Claudio fought back during the break and hit several suplexes, but Garcia was tagged in when Yuta was asking for the hot tag, Garcia took the fight to Claudio as the show returned to full screen. Jericho took Yuta off the apron, Claudio then stopped a Code Breaker and hit an uppercut after throwing Jericho up in the air. Yuta was tagged in and hit a splash for a near fall on Jericho. Yuta then attacked and pummeled Garcia then got another near fall on Jericho.

Claudio tagged in and BCC hit a tandem DDT and Jericho kicked out at two, Chris Jericho then hit a Code Breaker and went for a pin that was broken up by Yuta. Wheeler Yuta then dove out and took out JAS and Garcia, Jericho tried to hit Claudio with a bat, but Claudio hit a power bomb and then put Garcia on his back and did a giant swing on Jericho.

Claudio went to the outside and took out JAS, he then hit an uppercut off the top then a neutralizer on Jericho to get the pinfall win.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

(Sage’s Analysis: A really strong match, and with a surprise winner. Is it Claudio v. Jericho at Full Gear?)

-Bryan Danielson was backstage and he said that he is frustrated that he lost to Jericho, that Garcia turned on him and that Yuta talked back to him. He said that he has nothing against Sammy Guevara, he would take his rage out on him. Yuta then came into frame and he and Danielson got into it, Claudio broke up the near fight and said that they would talk it out like adults.

-A video that showed Kenny and The Young Bucks in past clips disappearing like characters in The avengers movies was shown. [c]

-The entire JAS was backstage, the audio was cutting in and out. Jericho said that Claudio brought a bat to the ring, which he didn’t. Jericho said that he would be beating any and all former ROH champions.

(2) FTR vs. SWERVE IN OUR GLORY

The Acclaimed came out and sat on chairs before the match started. Cash Wheeler and Swerve Strickland started that match, as the crowd sang for Billy Gunn. The two men tussled onto the mat, both trying to apply a headlock, they each then ran the ropes and shows off their athleticism. Dax Harwood was tagged in, he and Cash took advantage of Swerve and Dax was in control briefly.

Keith Lee was tagged in and the crowd sang to him, Cash Wheeler was quickly tagged in and FTR tried to use their Big Rig finisher, but t was stopped. Keith Lee then took out both members of FTR as the break started. [c]

Lee was still in control when the show returned, Cash Wheeler hit a body kick and then tried to tag in Dax. Swerve was tagged din and he stopped the tag briefly, then Dax entered and took it to Swerve. Keith Lee came in to help and Dax hit several chops and then Dax and Swerve traded near falls a few times.

Harwood hit a big German Suplex and tagged in Cash. FTR hit a power bomb, Dragon suplex for a near fall on Swerve. Cash and Swerve traded strikes until Keith Lee was tagged in. Lee and Strickland hit a combo move, then Swerve hit a power bomb on Cash that Lee covered for a near fall. They then tried for the Swerve Stomp, but Dax tried a springboard power bomb, it was countered but Dax then hit another.

Cash knocked down Lee, but Lee fell into a cover that Cash kicked out near the final count. Lee was put on the top rope, Dax tried for a superplex and then hit as Cash hit a splash from the adjacent top rope for a near fall. Dax was tagged in, FTR then tried for Big Rig, Swerve took out Cash, but Cash came back and FTR hit Big Rig, but Swerve pulled Dax off of the cover.

Swerve then tossed Cash into the barricade, Dax tried for a roll up on Lee but Lee kicked out. Swerve hit a low blow as The Gunn Club were holding Cash back. Lee took advantage and got the pinfall win.

WINNER: Swerve in our Glory

(Sage’s Analysis: An awesome tv tag match with lots of near falls and almost moments that built up well over the course of the match. Really well worked and I like that Swerve at least is now a heel and they should have a great final match vs the acclaimed at the PPV.)

-Saraya was back stage, Britt Baker appeared and they got into a shouting match. [c]

-MJF came to the stage, the crowd cheered him as he asked his music to be cut. He said that the devil has arrived in Virginia, he asked if there were any devil worshippers in the house. Renee asked how he felt about potentially wrestling Jon Moxley. MJF did a Moxley impression. He said one thing comes to mind when he things of Moxley, Mid. He then told Renee to shut her mouth, and the crowd cheered. MJF then said that he doesn’t know if he will wrestle the whole match clean.

MJF then pivoted to William Regal, he said that MJF can’t win without his Diamond ring. MJF said that he promises to not use his Diamond ring at the PPV, because he can do it without it. He said that he isn’t fighting Moxley, he is fighting every scumbag that said he couldn’t do it. He also said he would take that chip off his shoulder once he is AEW World Champion.

Stokley Hathaway came out and MJF slapped the mic out of his hand, he said that Moxley has to be 100% for his match. MJF said that The Firm can’t touch, be near or even look at Moxley. Or else he would fire them. MJF then did his super over catchphrase with the crowd.

-Matt Taven had a promo to set up a TNT Title match vs. Wardlow.

(3) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. SAMMY GUEVARA

Sammy Guevara ran and hit a jumping knee and took control of Bryan Danielson, Sammy hit a cutter and got a two count in the first minutes. Danielson tried a German Suplex, but Sammy landed on his feet. But, Sammy was sent to the mat and Danielson hit a Romero Special and then punched the side of Guevara’s head. Danielson then hit a big uppercut and chops in the corner. Sammy countered and laid in chops of his own, along with some soft punches.

Danielson took control and landed chops and kicks before another uppercut. Danielson then worked the left hand and wrist of Sammy, Danielson did a double hook flip and then was in full mount and punched the face of Guevara. Sammy then rolled out of the ring, but Bryan did a drop kick to the outside. Sammy hit a running Knee and then jumped off the apron and took out Danielson. [c]

Guevara was in control throughout the break, once the match returned to full screen Sammy was delivering shin kicks to the chest of Danielson, which seemed to charge him up. As Danielson stood up and hit several stiff chops to Sammy. Danielson hit a running splash that flipped Guevara in the middle of the ring. Danielson sent Sammy out of the ring and then he dove and hit a elbow strike to the outside and then a drop kick off the top rope once Guevara reentered the ring.

Danielson hit his own chest kicks, then went for the running kick, but Sammy hit a Spanish fly to get a breath. Sammy did three flips and hit Danielson’s knees. Danielson then grabbed his arm and applied a cross face submission move, Sammy broke the hold with the bottom rope. Sammy then hit a top rope Spanish Fly for a near fall.

Sammy then bit the head of Danielson, and he set up the GTH. Danielson countered with a Poison Rana, then hit the running knee and hit the stomp kicks on the face of Sammy. Danielson applied a triangle hold and the match was stopped by the referee.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson

(Sage’s Analysis: Another well worked match, Sammy needed a quality match like this to get back on the right path overall. I was worried they styles would not mesh well, but it was a nice change of pace from the two tag matches before.)

-Rey Fenix and Alex were backstage and asked about the main event. They said Penta would win and be a double-double champion. Rey then said he wanted to be all-atlantic champion. Christian and Luchasaurus walked in frame and said that Luchasaurus deserves a shot. Orange Cassidy rolled in and made it a three way match. [c]

(4) JAMIE HAYTER vs. RIHO

Jamie Hayter pushed Riho into the corner twice to start the match, she then slammed Riho to the mat and then hit a mat return. Riho hit a spinning head scissors after bouncing off the ropes. Baker grabbed the boot of Riho, Jamie went out to baker and Riho then dove down onto Hayter.

Hayter then slammed Riho into the apron then the barricade, Hayter then sold her back and reentered the ringing hit a snap suplex for a two count. Hayter then continued the beat down as the break started. [c]

Riho came back with a double stomp on the stomach of Hayter, Riho then took out Rebel and tried a 619, but that was blocked by Hayter. Riho hit a Northern Lights Suplex and jumped off the top, she was caught by Hayter who then hit a big brain buster for a near fall.

Riho hit a counter crossbody then a jump kick and a hurricanrana off the top rope, Baker grabbed the boot of Riho. Hayter grabbed Riho and tried a power bomb, but Riho hit a crazy code red counter for a near fall. Hayter hit a back breaker into a lariat attempt. Riho countered into a dragon suplex for a two count. Hayter followed that up with a running kick then a ripcord lariat for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter

(Sage’s Analysis: An ok match with a fun ending, Riho did absolutely no selling which hurt the match overall. But, the athleticism was impressive in the final five minutes.)

-Toni Storm came out and called out Jamie Hayter.

-Eddie Kingston was backstage, he was asked about his anger issues. Eddie did a fake smile and said lets not worry about him and talked about the main event and Moxley. Eddie said that he things Jon will win and for everyone else to leave him alone.

-The announce team ran down Rampage and next week’s Dynamite. Darby cut a promo about why Sting hasn’t been around, and setting up his match with Jay Lethal. Then, Jay Lethal and company had a rebuttal promo for Darby. [c]

(5) JON MOXEY vs. PENTA

Jon Moxley and Penta went forehead-to-forehead, then they locked up with a collar and elbow tie-up. Each man then traded chops and forearm strikes, Moxley bounced off the ropes but Penta clutched him in and tried a Zero Fear. Moxley tried a King Kong Lariat, but Penta dodged and did his Zero Fear hand sign and sent Moxley to the outside, where Penta dove out as the break started. [c]

Moxley hit a release belly-to-belly suplex on Penta into the corner, Moxley then hit down punches and bit the head of his opponent. Penta pushed off Moxley and hit a sling blade. Penta tried for a package pile-driver, but Moxley hit a cutter then a stuff driver for a two count. Moxley applied a Bulldog hold and Penta unbuttoned his mask to get out.

Moxley his Danielson style stomps to Penta’s face, but Penta did an arm breaker hold and pinning attempt on Moxley. Both men were now on the apron and battled with strikes and kicks. Moxley moved to the stairs, Penta tried a destroyer on the stairs, but Moxley caught him and hit a DDT on the steps.

Moxley hit a King Kong Lariat in the ring for a near fall, Moxley put Penta on the top rope. Penta snuck through the legs of Moxley and then jumped up and hit a double foot stomp to Moxley. Penta then hit the package pile-driver for a near fall. Moxley countered Penta with a DDT and Death Rider back-to-back for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Jon Moxley

(Sage’s Analysis: A good match, that had no chance of going any other way, which did hurt the match.)

-The firm rushed the ring and attacked Moxley, as Stokely walked down to the ring and sat on the turnbuckle and watched. AEW security ran to the ring. It was shown that the Blackpool Combat Club locker room was locked. AEW security was turned away and Moxley tried to fight back. MJF came out and was conflicted if he should help, MJF walked to the back and then ran in and told them all they were fired. The firm then attacked MJF ending with an Ego’s Edge on MJF. MJF was then put through the ringside table.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A good show of Dynamite that didn’t advance as many stories as I would have expected for the PPV. But, it had above average wrestling and felt like AEW was trying a few different things in terms of presentation which is always a good thing to me. The Thanos snap video featuring Kenny and The Bucks was strange and I wonder if that will be some people’s main take away or if if slipped past a majority of people.