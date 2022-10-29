NJPW Strong lineup for tonight, Autumn Action wraps up with Ishii vs. Lawlor main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW Strong returns tonight with their final Autumn Action event.

The Autumn Action edition of Strong will be headlined by Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor.

The entire card for the show tonight, which will air live in English on NJPW World and on PPV on Fite.tv includes the following matches:

Tomohiro Ishii vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne

Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch