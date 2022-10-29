VIP AUDIO 10/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – First-ever Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (10-8-2004): Would Flair’s legacy have been better had he retired in 1994, Flair’s controversial comment that upset Vince, Sabu’s legacy, Russo & Ferrara’s jump revisited (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 8, 2004 first-ever Official Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They discussed these topics: Would Flair’s legacy have been better had he retired in 1994, Flair’s controversial comment on virgins live on Raw at MSG, Sabu’s legacy, Russo & Ferrara’s jump, did Hulk Hogan intend to wrestle for TNA, thoughts on TNA Impact, Kidman’s heel turn, Carlito Cool’s debut, and closing thoughts on the U.S. Presidential election and the World Series.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO