First NJPW World Title tournament semi-final round match set for Nov. 5 Battle Autumn ’22 PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The first semifinal match in the NJPW World TV title tournament has been determined.

The tournament saw two quarterfinal round matches take place on Thursday at Korakuen Hall. Evil beat Yoshi-Hashi in the semi-main event and Zack Sabre Jr. beat David Finlay in the main event, so both men will advance to the semi-final round of the tournament. Sabre and Evil will wrestle on the Nov. 5 in the semi-finals at the Battle Autumn ’22 PPV.

The final two quarter-final matches in the tournament will take place Oct. 30 in Chiba, Japan with Sanada vs. Kenta and Toru Yano vs. Ren Narita in action.

NJPW TV Championship tournament results and upcoming matches:

David Finlay beat Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Oct. 14)

Zack Sabre Jr. beat Alex Zayne (Oct. 14)

Yoshi-Hashi beat Jeff Cobb (Oct. 15)

Evil beat Aaron Henare (Oct.15)

Sanada beat Taichi (Oct. 16)

Kenta beat Hirooki Goto (Oct. 16)

Toru Yano beat Great-O-Khan (Oct. 26)

Ren Narita beat Tomohiro Ishii (Oct. 26)

Zack Sabre Jr beat David Finlay (Oct. 27) (quarter-final)

Evil beat Yoshi-Hashi (Oct. 27) (quarter-final)

Sanada vs. Kenta (Oct. 30) (quarter-final)

Toru Yano vs. Ren Narita (Oct. 30) (quarter-final)

Zack Sabre. Jr. vs. Evil (Nov. 5) (Semi-final match 1)

Semi-final match 2 (Nov. 5)

Finals (Jan. 4)

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch