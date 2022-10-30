VIP AUDIO 10/29 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 12 – The Headshrinkers with Joe Lanza (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the twelfth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The subjects of this episode may catch you a little off guard, but it may also prove to be one of the most interesting and fun shows in the series. With the great Joe Lanza bringing his wealth of ’80s and ’90s wrestling knowledge, we go in depth on the careers of Fatu and Samu from the great Samoan wrestling dynasty. Whether you know them as the Headshrinkers in the WWF or the Samoan Swat Team linking up with The Samoan Savage in WCW, you’ll know they were among the most naturally talented wrestlers in any locker room they stepped into. Covering Montreal, Texas, Japan, Puerto Rico, Mexico, MSG, Center Stage, and even the ECW Arena, the careers of the cousins spanned far and wide, and Alan and Joe leave no stones unturned. The only thing more varied than the places they worked was the cast of characters they crossed paths with, and if you want to hear Buddy Jack Roberts impressions or distressing stories about Steve Blackman, then this is the show for you. A must for fans of wrestling history! Check it out.

