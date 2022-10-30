FREE PODCAST 10/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom talk the risks and rewards of Sami Zayn, Uncle Howdy, WWE Crown Jewel 2022 + Jim Valley talks history of wrestling video games with David Andersen (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, now part of the PWTorch Dailycast lineup, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue discuss the risks and rewards of Sami Zayn and Uncle Howdy, as well as other topics related to WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Then in the second segment, Jim Valley talks history of wrestling video games with David Andersen from the NES to WWE 2K18.

