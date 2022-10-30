VIP AUDIO 10/30 – Bonus Point w/Tom Stoup: Valerie Loureda’s Halloween-themed debut, first WWE NIL athlete TV match, name changes, injury updates, more (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Tom Stoup covers October 2022 in WWE Developmental news including:
- Recent signee name changes
- Injury status updates for Yulisa Leon, Brooklyn Barlow, Arianna Grace, Odyssey Jones, & Tiffany Stratton
- Quincy Elliott’s response to Goldust/Mabel comparisons
- Guest coaches and a private tryout at the Performance Center
- Nigel McGuinness’ release
- WWE presence at Big Ten Tailgate
- NXT’s renovated look
- Ava Raine’s TV reveal
- Gable Steveson’s heart surgery
- WWE Campus Rush details
- WWE NIL athletes in Chase U segments
- Valerie Loureda’s month in WWE incl. her feeling on her name change, her new Instagram subscription plan, and her debut match in front of fans
- Select house show results incl. the return of NXT’s Halloween battle royal
- Updated analysis of Tank Ledger (the first former WWE NIL athlete to wrestle for WWE), Jakara Jackson (in her TV debut), Myles Borne, Sol Ruca, Ru Feng, Sanjana George, Sloane Jacobs, & Brooks Jensen
- Updated Level Up stats for Javier Bernal, Dante Chen, and more
