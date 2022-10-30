VIP AUDIO 10/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Powell’s TNA Impact Review (10-9-2004): Did Raven make Monty Brown look bad on purpose, plus Abyss, Styles, Jarrett, Storm, Daniels, 3 Live Crew, more (11 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 9, 2004 podcast featuring PWTorch assistant editor Jason Powell reviewing the Oct. 8, 2004 episode of TNA Impact including Jeff Hardy vs. Abyss and Raven vs. Monty Brown, plus Team Canada, 3 Live Crew, Jeff Hammonds, Kid Kash, Christopher Daniels, Chris Harris, James Storm, A.J. Styles, Jeff Jarrett, Shane Douglas, and more including some backstage insights.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

