FREE PODCAST 10/30 – WKPWP Interview Classics with Ted DiBiase & B. Brian Blair: The ups and downs of DiBiase’s career, Blair tells Lawler and Dusty Rhodes stories (149 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (10-27-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents his interview with “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase discussing the ups and downs of his career and his son’s Ted Jr. in the WWF and elsewhere, including how he chronicled his career and post-pro wrestling life in his new autobiographical documentary. The conversation includes talk about WWE’s schedule and whether it’s “family friendly” and some talk about Bill Watts’s approach to presenting pro wrestling compared to Vince McMahon.

Then in a bonus segment, Jim Valley’s interview with former wrestler and current president of the Cauliflower Alley Club B. Brian Blair from five years ago (11-1-2017). He tells stories about driving with Jerry Lawler, having to stretch a fan of Dusty Rhodes, and his new comic book project. Plus he announces – for the first time anywhere – three of the 2018 honorees at the Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion in Las Vegas.

