FREE PODCAST 10/30 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & McNeill: Brand Loyalty nonsense, Strowman reemerges from garbage truck, Stephanie chews out Angle, Joe returns (126 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (10-30-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast host and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill to talk about the Oct. 30, 2017 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. They discuss the return of Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan paying a visit, the show-closing angle with Miztourage and Braun Strowman’s return, and more. Then they talk to an on-site correspondent. And finally, they answer emails and read rants from frustrated viewers of Raw looking for more attention to detail and professional respect for the viewers in that regard.

Bonus Segment: In a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow of the Livecast hosted by PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek, they discuss the ridiculous booking of Finn Balor this week, where he beats A.J. Styles and loses to Kane. They also look at the Smackdown invasion of Raw, why it’s a dumb idea, and how it was a breaking point for Andrew when it came to his streak of watching Smackdown.

