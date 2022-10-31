Mike Tyson set for return to AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mike Tyson will return to AEW this Friday night in a guest commentator role on AEW Rampage. AEW announced the news on social media on Monday afternoon.

Boxing legend @MikeTyson returns to #AEW THIS FRIDAY as special guest commentator on #AEWRampage LIVE from @BoardwalkHall in Atlantic City at 10/9c on TNT! Don't miss your chance to experience this LIVE! 🎟 Tickets starting at $20 (+fees) are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/QvvkPyrq0o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 31, 2022

Tyson has appeared on AEW television multiple times before including for a run-in with Chris Jericho. The announcement from AEW does not indicate whether or not Tyson will be on commentary for one match or for the entirety of the show.

