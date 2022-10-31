News Ticker

Mike Tyson set for return to AEW

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 31, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Mike Tyson will return to AEW this Friday night in a guest commentator role on AEW Rampage. AEW announced the news on social media on Monday afternoon.

Tyson has appeared on AEW television multiple times before including for a run-in with Chris Jericho. The announcement from AEW does not indicate whether or not Tyson will be on commentary for one match or for the entirety of the show.

