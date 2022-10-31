Tony Schiavone comments on Adam Page in-ring injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Schiavone revealed that it was Dr. Sampson that made the call to end the Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley match from Dynamite early due to Page suffering a concussion.

On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Schiavone talked about the situation and what went into filling the time on the show.

“Paul Turner (referee) communicates with the back that he’s hurt and Dr. Sampson comes in and says that he’s hurt (and cannot continue,” Schiavone said. “The flip side is now we have eight minutes left in the show, so now what do we do? I think we did a good job of, on the fly, filling that time.

“It goes back to the point of building up that younger talent, that we have someone like Mox who, when suddenly a match ends not in a way that anyone wanted, and you now have to fill eight minutes of air time, you just get a microphone and do it. And you send out MJF, and you throw him on a microphone, and to have faith that those guys are going to fill the time. It’s just a demonstration of everyone working together, it’s a demonstration of trust, and it’s a demonstration of talent.”

Moxley won the match to retain his AEW World Championship due to Page being unable to compete. During the open time, Moxley and MJF cut promos on the other and built toward an AEW World Championship at the upcoming Full Gear PPV event.

