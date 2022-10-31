VIP AUDIO 10/31 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-9-2004) – The Real Deal: Remembering “Big Bossman” Ray Traylor, Ricky Morton debuts in ROH, Carlito debuts with WWE, Indy Line-up of the Week, Heyman’s return (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring his Indy Line-up of the Week which includes Chris Sabin vs. Too Cold Scorpio vs. A.J. Styles and Joey Mathews vs. Christopher Daniels, the Hot Five Stories of the Week including Ricky Morton’s ROH debut, WWE taping Raw and Smackdown in the U.K. for the first time, who’s next in line for JBL, TNA Victory Road line-up with Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman coming to TNA, TV debut of Carlito Cool, Taboo Tuesday preview, Paul Heyman’s return to Smackdown writing team, Tough Enough auditions, Drew Hankinson as a prospect, a tribute to “Big Bossman” Ray Traylor, and more including a mid-audio show run-in by Wade Keller.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO