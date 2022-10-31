Karl Anderson set to miss NJPW Battle Autumn

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling Never Openweight Champion, Karl Anderson, will not be making his scheduled appearance at the NJPW Battle Autumn show on November 5. Anderson was scheduled to wrestle Hikuleo for Anderson’s championship. Instead, Hikuleo will face Yujiro Takahashi. New Japan announced the news on Monday.

Karl Anderson recently signed and debuted with WWE along with Luke Gallows. Both are scheduled for a match on the same day at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. They’ll team with A.J. Styles to face The Judgement Day.

Other announced matches for the show include Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP United States Championship, Kazuchika Okada & Tama Tonga vs. Jay White & Kenta, and an IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Championship defense by FTR against United Empire.

