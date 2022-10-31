MLW adds talent to backstage team

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MLW has reportedly added two key talents to their backstage team.

PWInsider is reporting that the company has added Gary Juster in an advisory role for elements across the promotion. The report indicates that Delirious has also joined the the company as a producer.

Both Juster and Delirious are coming off recent runs with ROH. Juster was the Director of Operations for the company, while Delirious was the booker.

