FREE PODCAST 11/8 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Full Gear’s top matches, Crown Jewel, Reigns challengers, Bray Wyatt, MJF, Acclaimed, The Elite returning, more (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics: AEW Full Gear so far including assessing options for MJF going face or heel against Jon Moxley, the Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match, the four-way for the ROH Title, the Eliminator tournament, and additional overall thoughts on the state of AEW. Then they shift to WWE topics including Crown Jewel, Logan Paul’s selfie movie during match, Bray Wyatt’s latest promo, and more including emails sprinkled in throughout.

Then in an hour-long VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW, they read more from the Mailbag including these topics:

How to eventually get Sami Zayn into a match against Roman Reigns and is Reigns going to be a babyface by then.

Austin Theory’s cash-in of Money in the Bank for the U.S. Title instead of the Undisputed World Title.

Future Brock Lesnar opponents.

How the return of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will be received and how they’ll fit in.

The signing of Jeff Jarrett.

Is it the end of the line for New Day as an act

JBL-Baron Corbin lack of chemistry.

And more!

