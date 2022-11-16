MJF confirms his heel or babyface status in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF says that he doesn’t like the heel or babyface labels being put on him and that fans will react to him however they want to.

In an interview with the New York Post, MJF spoke on the typical negative reaction he receives, but said that he simply wants a loud response from the fans.

“Being anything other than myself, fully authentically, doesn’t interest me,” MJF said. “I am who I am. People will react to me the way they want to react to me. That’s megastar s—t. That’s John Cena s—t. That’s Rock s—t. That’s [Hulk] Hogan s—t. There were times in their career when they would come through that curtain and they got the loudest boo and there were times where they came through that curtain and they got the loudest cheer. That’s what I bring to the table. Think people need to stop worrying about fake bulls—t labels and just enjoy this ride because I’m over as s—t and it is fun.”

MJF will square off against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear November 19 on PPV. Other announced matches for the show include Saraya vs. Britt Baker, Toni Storm vs. Jaime Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

