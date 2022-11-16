MJF says All Out media scrum situation hurt him

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF says that what went down between CM Punk and The Elite at the All Out post-PPV media scrum hurt him.

In an interview with the New York Post ahead of the Full Gear PPV event on Saturday night, MJF talked about Punk and Elite situation overshadowing him and how much that still bothers him.

“It hurt every time because I’m not just in pro wrestling, pro wrestling is my life,” Friedman said. “This is what I eat, sleep, live and breathe by. I could cry just talking about this. I care about pro wrestling more than anyone has in the history of the business and I can say that with a straight face because it’s the God’s honest truth.

“There’s a reason that every single time I go out there it’s incredible TV. It’s because I obsess over this shit. This is my life. This is all I care about, OK, outside of making millions of dollars. I love this shit.”

AEW Full Gear will air live on PPV on Saturday November 19. Announced matches for the show include MJF vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Britt Baker vs. Saraya, The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and more.

