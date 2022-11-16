NXT announces Iron Survivor Challenge for upcoming PLE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT will be bringing the Iron Survivor Challenge to the upcoming NXT Deadline PLE on December 10.

On this week’s episode of NXT, Shawn Michaels announced the match and also gave a rundown on how the new concept would work.

WWE Hall of Famer @ShawnMichaels returned to #WWENXT to announce the brand new Iron Survivor Challenge.#NXTDeadline https://t.co/NZFfhNBHXI — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2022

Five wrestlers will compete in a 25-minute match. Two wrestlers will start the match, with another entering the bout every five minutes. The goal is to have the most wins at the end of the 25 minutes. You can earn a point by pin, sub, or DQ. If a wrestler is pinned or submitted or DQ’ed, they enter the penalty box. The match is a beat the clock challenge and a king/queen of the mountain match rolled into one.

Shawn Michaels didn’t announce the competitors for the match, but confirmed there would be one for men and another for women. He also did not reveal what the winner of the match would receive.

