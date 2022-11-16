Logan Paul reportedly pitches major match for WrestleMania

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Logan Paul has reportedly pitched Paul Levesque on a match at WrestleMania 39 against John Cena.

On Paul’s YouTube show Impaulsive, Paul said that wrestling John Cena at WrestleMania is his dream. “I think me versus John Cena would break the Internet,” Paul said. “And I texted Triple H right away. I said, ‘Do you want to break the Internet again?’ That’s a dream match-up, dude, at WrestleMania in L.A. next year on my birthday.”

Logan Paul has wrestled for WWE on three different occasions. He wrestled with The Miz in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38, against The Miz at Summerslam this year, and most recently against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Paul lost that match.

John Cena hasn’t wrestled for WWE since Summerslam last year. He is not officially announced for WrestleMania 39 at this time.

