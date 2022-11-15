Shawn Michaels says relationship with Bret Hart is “fantastic”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels says that his current relationship with Bret Hart is “fantastic.”

In an interview with Julian Edelman on the Games with Names podcast, Michaels spoke in detail about the current status between him and his rival, Bret Hart.

“We saw each other at WrestleMania and it was unbelievably nice – very pleasant,” Michaels said of seeing Hart. “We are both in a great place in life. I think he knows how important it is for us to be where we’re at. Bret’s always had a very calming presence about him and he always pats me on the shoulder and very quietly says, ‘We’re good Shawn, we’re good.’ And I know that he means that. Personally and professionally, I think we’re at a fantastic spot, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Michaels and Hart have a tumultuous history including the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident at Survivor Series 1997. The two worked together in the main event of WrestleMania 12 in a 60 minute Iron Man Match for the WWF Championship. They also had the match at Survivor Series in 1997.

