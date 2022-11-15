VIP AUDIO 11/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (10-28-2004): Insider details on Vince-Steph disagreement, Luger’s condition at TNA and why it upset wrestlers, Piper-Fairplay skit a disaster, Russo’s TNA future, Tough Enough (14 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lex Luger’s conduct at the TNA tapings this week, why he upset the wrestlers, and how he ended up being used…

Details on the Roddy Piper-Johnny Fairplay skit and why it was a bit of a disaster and how Piper reacted to being in Fairplay’s presence for the first time since the aftermath of the nearly deadly car wreck they were in together…

Insider details on the Vince McMahon-Stephanie McMahon disagreement this week including extensive details of what the philosophical difference was, how it came about, what the attitudes of Big Show and Al Snow were to the situation, and the tough position it put the contestants/trainees in…

Why one Tough Enough contestant already quit…

The latest on Vince Russo’s future in TNA and what he’s telling people and what their reaction is to it…

