VIP AUDIO 11/15 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (10-28-2015): Revisiting WWF vs. WCW locker room morale as a factor, pros and cons of Goldberg return, Paige’s turn, Young Bucks sign with ROH, Austin, Cena, Reigns (57 min.)

November 15, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 28, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Revisiting WWF vs. WCW locker room morale as a factor in the war, pros and cons of Goldberg return, Paige’s turn, Young Bucks sign with ROH, plus Steve Austin, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and more.

