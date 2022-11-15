Shawn Michaels talks comfortability with his character

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels says that he never imagined his character as what it ended up being for the hottest run of his career.

In an interview with the Games with Names podcast hosted by Julian Edelman and Sam Morril, Michaels talked about becoming comfortable with the character he was developing even if that character wasn’t what he was expecting it to be.

“When I was going through this process of the song “Sexy Boy” and my character, and everything else – in the theater in your mind, you’re picturing yourself a bit more manly,” Michaels said of his gimmick. “I figured it would be more of kind of a rougher tougher ass-kicking-type guy. Then all of a sudden, I turned into this dude wearing assless chaps and shaking my ass and dancing and half-stripteasing and stuff like that. The more I did it, the more natural and the better it felt. I could unleash and be whatever I wanted, but I never imagined it would be that way.”

Michaels turned the gimmick into a multiple time Hall Of Famer and world champion in WWE. Currently, Michaels is a VP in WWE and in-charge of the NXT developmental brand in Orlando.

