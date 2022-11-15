Lana says a reunion with Miro on television is possible

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, revealed in an interview with Wrestling Inc. that a reunion with her husband, Miro, on television in AEW is still possible.

“Everything’s on the table,” Perry said. “Nothing’s off the table. Everything’s on the table. I absolutely would love to do something with my husband. I met him working with him. There’s nothing more that I truly miss than being on the road with him and telling stories and entertaining people and making people boo us. So yeah, I don’t want to put anything in the box, but I absolutely would love to tell something really compelling and interesting and engaging. And know if it’s in AEW or if it’s in WWE, I don’t put it in a box.

Lana and Miro debuted as a pair in WWE in 2015. Miro signed with AEW during the pandemic and held the company’s TNT Championship. He hasn’t bee featured or seen on AEW television in months.

